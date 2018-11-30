River also appealing CONMEBOL decision, including Madrid switch

River Plate are appealing the punishments handed to them by CONMEBOL, including the decision to move the Copa Libertadores final second leg to Madrid.

The second leg between rivals River and Boca Juniors was due to be played at the El Monumental, but was moved to the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday, with the date set for December 9.

River were also fined $400,000 and ordered to play two CONMEBOL-organised games behind closed doors.

But, while Boca want to be awarded the trophy after their bus was attacked on the way to the second leg, River are also appealing CONMEBOL's decision.

"Club Atletico River Plate informs that it will make the legal proposals and the pertinent appeals in relation to the decisions of the South American Football Confederation [CONMEBOL] and its Disciplinary Court, in relation to the change of venue arranged on the final match of the Copa Libertadores 2018, the economic sanction and the prohibition to dispute with audience two official parties organised by CONMEBOL," a River statement read on Thursday.

Boca and River drew 2-2 in the first leg, with the second match already postponed twice.