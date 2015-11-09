Robben backs Van Persie for Netherlands comeback

Arjen Robben says Robin van Persie's international future should not be called into question despite the Fenerbahce strike having been left out of the latest Netherlands squad.

The Netherlands' record goal-scorer was omitted by head coach Danny Blind after struggling for form and regular playing time in the Super Lig since his transfer from Manchester United in July.

Despite speculation that Van Persie's international career could be drawing to a close, Robben insisted the centre forward still has plenty to offer, telling De Telegraaf: "Would I like to see Robin return? We don't even have to discuss that.

"He is a fantastic attacker. He has won 101 caps for Netherlands and scored 50 goals. He is our all-time top goal-scorer. When Robin is fit, he definitely adds something to the team. Why are we even questioning him?"

Robben, who acknowledged it is Blind's decision over whether or not to recall Van Persie to the national team set-up, has offered a private message of support to his colleague.

"It is up to the coach to determine whether Robin is in … good condition or form," the Bayern Munich star added.

"If I wanted to say something about it, I would mention it internally. I have not called Robin yet, but I did send him a text."