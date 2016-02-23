Robben 'disappointed' as Bayern offer Juventus hope

Arjen Robben admitted Bayern Munich paid dearly for not staying calm after they gave up a two-goal lead to draw the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie with Juventus.

Thomas Muller and Robben scored either side of half-time to put Pep Guardiola's side on course for a repeat of their 2-0 triumph over the same opponents in Turin in 2013.

However, the Italian side hit back to grab a draw and give themselves a glimmer of hope ahead of the return fixure in Munich.

"We all are a bit disappointed," Robben is quoted as saying by UEFA's official website. "When you are two goals up you have to finish off the match. We should have played calmer. Even after a second goal you must stay focused."

Paulo Dybala made the most of an error from Joshua Kimmich - playing alongside David Alaba in a makeshift pairing at the centre of Bayern's defence - to cut the deficit in half.

Substitute Stefano Sturaro completed the Juventus comeback, although Bayern's Philipp Lahm was not overly concerned by Bayern's inability to hang onto their advantage.

"That was a very good game," the defender said after completing his 100th Champions League appearance.

"Juventus is a strong team that fought back because of our faults. But we can definitely build on the first 60 minutes. We controlled the game, had a lot of chances and didn't give anything away."