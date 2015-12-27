Robben disappointed by Guardiola exit

Arjen Robben has voiced his disappointment with Pep Guardiola's decision to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The Bundesliga champions announced last week that Guardiola will not extend his contract at the Allianz Arena, with Carlo Ancelotti to take his place in June.

Robben is sad to see Guardiola move on, but is determined to give him a fitting farewell present as Bayern chase the treble.

"It is a real shame that Guardiola is leaving," Robben told NOS.

"Yes, I am bit disappointed to see him leave.

"We will have to wait and see how things pan out with Ancelotti. It's always like that with a new coach. You have to start all over again.

"But it is obviously still very early to say anything about it. It has just been formally announced, but we are only halfway through the season and there is still plenty to win.

"We can focus on football again once the winter break is over."

Robben missed Bayern's final games of 2015 due to injury but is eagerly anticipating the re-start of the Bundesliga.

"I expect to be fully match fit again for our first game after the winter break," he added.

"I am happy that 2015 is nearly behind us. It has not been a good year for me. I got injured in March or April after a foul and never really got over it. I struggled from there on."