Robben edging closer to Bayern comeback

Arjen Robben is slowly edging closer to his Bayern Munich comeback after resuming individual training on Saturday.

The Netherlands international suffered an adductor injury in the friendly against Lippstadt four weeks ago and has since been out of action.

The injury keeps him out of Sunday's DFL-Supercup encounter with Borussia Dortmund and he is likely to miss Bayern's DFB-Pokal trip to Carl Zeiss Jena on Friday, too.

Arjen hat den nächsten Schritt in seinem Rehaprogramm gemacht: August 13, 2016

However, Robben could be match-fit in time for the Bundesliga opener at home against Werder Bremen on August 26.

The 32-year-old has started pre-season a week early as he looked to impress new coach Carlo Ancelotti after missing the decisive stages of the 2015-16 campaign with fitness issues.

Robben scored seven goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for Bayern last term.