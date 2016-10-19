Robben: Guardiola a man possessed, Ancelotti more relaxed

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has opened up on the differences between Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti, revealing the former is like a man possessed when it comes to football, whereas the latter is much more relaxed.

Guardiola said farewell to Bayern after three years in charge to take the helm at Manchester City, with Ancelotti replacing him at the Allianz Arena.

"You always have to be careful what you say when you compare two coaches. If you say one of them is great at one aspect, that does not mean the other is not good at it," Robben told NOS.

"Pep is possessed when it comes to football, 24 hours per day. We went through a great development under him. We got even more variety into our game, playing different formations. We were very dominant.

"We have a bit more freedom under Ancelotti. And there are some small details at the same time. Maybe it is more one set formation.

"I had a great relationship with Pep. I liked his philosophy and the way he thinks about the game.

"But things are perfect with Ancelotti as well. He is very relaxed, the way he deals with the players. I have nothing but positive things to say about him."