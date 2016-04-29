Robben not out for the season

Bayern Munich have denied suggestions winger Arjen Robben will miss the rest of the season through injury.

The Netherlands international has not played since the goalless draw at Borussia Dortmund on March 5 due to an adductor problem and reports in Germany on Friday claimed he would not return to help a Bayern side still competing for silverware domestically and in Europe.

But Bayern press officer Markus Horwick said: "The reports that Arjen is out for the season are false.

"We should assume he will play again this season."

Press officer Markus Hörwick denies claims is out for the season and assumes he'll feature again this term! April 29, 2016

Robben will have to make a swift comeback if he is to influence Bayern's campaign over the coming weeks.

Pep Guardiola's men can clinch a record fourth successive Bundesliga title with victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, while their European fate hangs, in the short-term at least, on Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg against Atletico Madrid.

A more realistic target for Robben could be the final of the DFB-Pokal in which Bayern will meet Dortmund on May 21.