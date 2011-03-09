Robben returns to Dutch squad

The Bayern Munich player's last appearance for his country finished in disappoinetment at the World Cup final in South Africa which they lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time.

Robben, 27, suffered a hamstring injury a week before the World Cup but had treatment and joined the squad a week late.

He played in the third group stage match against Cameroon and was first choice in the knockout phase, scoring twice.

On his return to Munich Robben was found to be suffering from a torn thigh muscle, which Bayern said he had suffered before the World Cup, and was sidelined until mid-January.

The injury led to a public dispute between the Dutch Football Association and the Bundesliga club, which was solved when they agreed to play a friendly in Munich in May.

Robben was left out of the squad for last month's friendly against Austria with Van Marwijk saying the winger needed more time to get used to playing regularly for his club.

The Dutch are top of Group E with 12 points after four matches, three ahead of their March 25 and 29 opponents Hungary who they face first in Budapest and then in Amsterdam.

Van Marwijk will name his final squad on March 18.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax Amsterdam), Michel Vorm (Utrecht).

Defenders: Khalid Boulahrouz (VFB Stuttgart), Urby Emanuelson (AC Milan), John Heitinga (Everton), Joris Mathijsen (Hamburg SV), Erik Pieters (PSV Eindhoven), Ron Vlaar (Feyenoord), Gregory van der Wiel (Ajax Amsterdam), Peter Wisgerhof (Twente Enschede).

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Barcelona), Mark van Bommel (AC Milan), Theo Janssen (Twente Enschede), Nigel de Jong (Manchester City), Hedwiges Maduro (Valencia), Wesley Sneijder (Inter Milan), Kevin Strootman (Utrecht), Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur), Demy de Zeeuw (Ajax Amsterdam).

Forwards: Eljero Elia (Hamburg SV), Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke O4), Luuk de Jong (Twente Enschede), Dirk Kuyt (Liverpool), Jeremain Lens (PSV Eindhoven), Ruud van Nistelrooy (Hamburg SV), Robin van Persie (Arsenal), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich).