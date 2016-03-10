Robben tells Guardiola: I don't need rest

Bayern Munich attacker Arjen Robben says he does not need to miss Saturday's Bundesliga match versus Werder Bremen in order to be fit to face Juventus in the Champions League next week.

Last weekend's 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund maintained Bayern's five-point advantage at the top of the league.

The German champions will also be looking to book their ticket for the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday after recording a 2-2 draw in Turin in the first leg, but Robben is adamant he does not need to be rested after overcoming his recent injury problems.

"I am feeling strong again and I am back to my old level," Robben said at a news conference.

"I know what I am capable of and my body is cooperating. I hope it stays like this. I want to stay fit and gain match rhythm.

"I don't want to be rested against Bremen. I always want to play. It is important to gain match rhythm. We did not have a game in midweek this time. It does not matter what I want, though. The coach is the one who decides in the end.

"You cannot treat Werder like they are a warm-up for the game against Juventus. It does not work like that. We only have finals left this season, also in the Bundesliga. Dortmund are still a very strong rival.

"But games like the clash with Juventus are what it is all about. I love these kinds of games. You have to show that you are ready for it when it matters most."