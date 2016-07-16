Robben: Van Gaal at the heart of Bayern success

Arjen Robben believes Louis van Gaal laid the foundations for Bayern Munich's success over recent seasons and has backed Carlo Ancelotti to build on the work of the Dutchman and his fellow predecessors Jupp Heynckes and Pep Guardiola.

Van Gaal was in charge at the Allianz Arena between 2009 and 2011, leading the club to a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double in 2009-10.

Heynckes subsequently oversaw a famous league, cup and Champions League treble in 2013, before handing over to Guardiola who won three straight Bundesliga titles with Bayern before departing for Manchester City.

And Bayern winger Robben believes the Bavarian giants are still reaping the rewards from Van Gaal's time at the club as Ancelotti prepares for his first season in charge at the Allianz Arena.

"I think this positive development in the club, in the team, already started under Van Gaal. The way he played, the attacking football," Robben told ESPN.

"And then Heynckes built on that. Every coach has his own little influences, his own details that he wants to work on. That's what we've seen over the past few years.

"Heynckes had certain details he focused on, Guardiola was a little different and Ancelotti will be a bit different again. But there will not be any major differences. There will be some little changes.

"I think in general, the style of play that belongs to this club and that has been successful, you have to build on that. There won't be a coach who will change everything around and play totally different."