Robbie Crawford determined to get one over former club Ayr in Betfred Cup

Robbie Crawford might be taking stick from his new boss about his Ayr background but the Livingston midfielder is determined to sweep past his former club and embark on a Betfred Cup run.

The midfielder made more than 200 appearances for Ayr before being snapped up by Gary Holt this summer.

The former Kilmarnock midfielder has been quick to let Crawford know what he thinks of his former club but the pair will be firmly on the same side when Ayr visit the Tony Macaroni Arena on Tuesday.

Livi are looking to take control of their Betfred Cup group and Crawford is confident they can go on a run in the tournament after helping Ayr to the last eight last season, where they lost to Rangers.

Crawford said: “He (Holt) has been giving me a bit of stick because obviously he’s a bit of a Killie legend, he won the Scottish Cup, and because I was at Ayr.”

Crawford added: “It’s massive to go on a cup run. You never know where you can end up. We ended up in the quarter finals with Ayr last year. No disrespect but to think we have better players here so hopefully we can go further than that and see where it takes us.”

The 25-year-old was hoping to reach the top flight with Ayr but a promotion push which promised so much early in the season ultimately fell short with a controversial play-off defeat by Inverness.

Crawford said: “We started well and didn’t fall out the top four all season so it was always our aim to get promoted.

“But we picked up injuries at the wrong time and just fell short at the last hurdle.

“I’m just grateful Livingston have given me the chance to play in the Premiership and hopefully I can show what I can do.”