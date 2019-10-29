Robbie Stockdale hopes Hibernian can get back to winning ways against Livingston

Robbie Stockdale is looking for Hibernian to put an end to their point-dropping frustrations against Livingston on Wednesday night.

The Easter Road side blew a two-goal lead over Ross County at the weekend to draw 2-2 and leave Paul Heckingbottom’s outfit in 11th place in the Ladbrokes Premiership, one point above bottom club St Johnstone.

It was the sixth time in 10 league matches that Hibs have surrendered a winning position this season.

Ahead of the home game against Livi, which precedes a Betfred Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden Park at the weekend, assistant coach Stockdale said: “Everyone is frustrated, everyone is hurting.

“It was another situation where we should have won the game, clearly, and we didn’t.

“So it is extremely frustrating, I am sure it is for everybody but the one thing you have to do is try to put it right and we have another opportunity to do that on Wednesday.

“As long as it carries on happening it almost snowballs, doesn’t it? So we just need to find a way to win.

“We get ourselves into some great positions in the games.

“We’ve said before sometimes it (losing leads) hasn’t been our doing but on Saturday it clearly was, it wasn’t good enough the way we finished the game and teams will take advantage of that now they know it has happened more than once.

“We need to find a way to do those things that got us into those positions and play with a bit more confidence.

“There is certainly a little bit of anxiety because it happened more than once but we are working ever so hard to make it not happen.

“Nobody is hurting as much as we are. We feel the pain for the supporters. There is only one way we can get out of it and that is win games.”