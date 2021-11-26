Robert Sanchez back from ban for Brighton

Brighton will have goalkeeper Robert Sanchez available again following suspension for the Premier League match against Leeds.

Sanchez was sent off late on against Newcastle before the international break, so Jason Steele deputised against Aston Villa last weekend.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu could be in contention again following a muscle strain, while forward Aaron Connolly has recovered from a heel problem.

Leeds will be boosted by the return of Raphinha and Rodrigo, who both missed last week’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Raphinha has recovered from illness and Rodrigo is back in contention after a foot injury, while Jamie Shackleton is also available after missing the last two matches.

Patrick Bamford (ankle), Robin Koch and Luke Ayling (both knee) remain unavailable for first-team action, although the latter is closing in on his return after surgery and could appear for the under-23s on Monday.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Bissouma, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Trossard, Steele, Burn, Veltman, Mac Allister, March, Richards, Maupay, Locadia, Sarmiento, Mwepu, Connolly

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Dallas, Cooper, Firpo, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, James, Gelhardt, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, Drameh, Greenwood.