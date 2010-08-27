Robinho & Adebayor told to stay professional

Robinho, who joined City for a British transfer record fee of 32.5 million pounds two years ago, and Adebayor, who signed from Arsenal for 25 million pounds last year, face uncertain futures at Eastlands.

Robinho spent six months of last season on loan at Santos in his native Brazil and said he wanted to stay there, but the club could not afford to buy him.

Adebayor is unhappy after starting the first two league matches of the new season on the bench.

Marwood told reporters after the Europa League draw here that there had been no developments on possible moves for either player, and that both would be included in City's 25-man Premier League squad if they are still at the club when the transfer deadline expires on Tuesday.

Adebayor threatened to leave City on Friday rather than spend the season out of the starting lineup, while Robinho's future at the club remains uncertain after he turned down a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Marwood said: "There's no further update on Robinho - there are a couple of clubs that have shown an interest but nothing has developed.

"If he stays beyond the deadline he will be part of the 25."

Marwood said he was not aware of Adebayor's remarks but added both players were obliged to honour their contracts.

"We are no different to any club - they have signed contracts and made a commitment to the football club until both parties decide that they won't be at the club any longer," Marwood said.

"They have to remain professional, they have a contract and they have certain obligations to the football club."

Adebayor has started both of City's Europa League matches this season but could be on the bench when City visit Sunderland on Sunday.

Adebayor told Talksport radio: "The season is going to be very long and very difficult for myself. I'm a footballer and have to keep going and not give up. I need to keep fighting for myself and enjoying my football.

"If you're in a team and you're not playing, and there is a team that comes in for me, then I will definitely be on my way out because I'm a footballer and I love playing.

"So if I don't have a chance to play here there will be a lot of chance to play somewhere else. If they (Manchester City) force you out then you always have to follow your destiny."

