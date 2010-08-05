Robinho keen to stay at Santos

Despite losing 2-1 to Vitoria on the night, Santos won the two-leg tie 3-2 on aggregate to lift the nationwide knockout competition for the first time and qualify for next year's Libertadores Cup.

In the last match of his loan spell from Manchester City, Robinho said he would love to stay in Brazil rather than return to the English Premier League side, where he has fallen out of favour with coach Roberto Mancini.

"I hope to continue. My heart is here and I want to stay but I have to talk to my team," he told reporters. "Santos have brought me happiness and good things."

They also won the Paulista championship, a season-opening regional tournament, during Robinho's six months with the club.

Edu Dracena headed Santos ahead from a free kick one minute before halftime in Wednesday's game.

Wallace equalised for Vitoria 12 minutes after the break with a shot which took a deflection off a defender. Junior added another with 13 minutes remaining but the hosts still needed two more to win the tie but were unable to add to their goal tally.

