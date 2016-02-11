Robinho returns to Brazil with Atletico Mineiro

Robinho has returned to Brazil after signing a two-year contract with Atletico Mineiro.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester City forward left Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao on February 1 after his six-month contract at the club came to an end.

The 32-year-old has now sealed a permanent move back to his homeland for the first time since 2005.

"Forward Robinho is the new signing of Atletico Mineiro," a club statement confirmed on Thursday.

"His signing was announced in the early afternoon by president Daniel Nepomuceno, on his Twitter account.

"Robinho will sign with the Galo for two seasons."

Nepomuceno had expressed his confidence this week Robinho would agree a deal in time to be named in the squad for the Copa Libertadores this year - a trophy he has never won.

Robinho has returned to Brazil with former club Santos on two separate loan deals prior to a five-year spell with AC Milan and his brief time with Guangzhou respectively.

The forward, who has won league titles in Brazil, Spain, Italy and China, had also been linked with a possible move to Premier League leaders Leicester City.