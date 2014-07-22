Robinho still unsure where he will be playing
Milan forward Robinho is still unsure where he will be playing next season, amid reports he is set to join incoming MLS team Orlando City.
Robinho is under contract with Milan until 2016 but Orlando City - set to compete in the MLS in 2015 - have made no secret of their desire to reunite Robinho with new recruit Kaka in the United States.
A deal between Milan and Orlando City is yet to be agreed, although Robinho told Sky Sport Italia talks were ongoing.
The 30-year-old Brazilian also thanked Milan's fans in a comment that is set to spark talk of an imminent departure from the Italian giants.
"We do not know yet (where I will go)," said Robinho, who won the Serie A title with Milan in 2010-11.
"For fans of Milan I can only say thank you for everything.
"We're still deciding. We will choose the best for me and Milan, which has always treated me very well."
