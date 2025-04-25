Noel Gallagher believes Manchester City star Jack Grealish could be on his way out of the club this summer

Noel Gallagher has delivered his verdict regarding the future of Manchester City star Jack Grealish.

Grealish, ranked no.27 on FourFourTwo's list of the best English midfielders ever, has scored just three goals for the Cityzens all season and is beginning to be linked with an exit away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Oasis icon Gallagher believes the Three Lions international still has huge potential to replicate what he did for City during their Treble-winning season, but also believes the winger will not be short of potential buyers either.

Noel Gallagher is a huge City fan and believes Jack Grealish could soon be on the move (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a rocky old season for the reigning Premier League champions, with just the FA Cup left to win for Pep Guardiola's side.

The Blues are in action against Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals this weekend, with Gallagher likely to be in attendance. Discussing his beloved City's summer dealings, the 57-year-old says Grealish could be one man the club looks to part ways with.

Jack Grealish has had a poor season in front of goal (Image credit: Alamy)

"One guy we haven't mentioned is Jack. Is his career at City over now?" probed talkSPORT host Alan Brazil when speaking to Gallagher on Friday. "I guess it depends on him. I know Pep [Guardiola] loves him and the fans love him and the wide football fan, we all love Jack because he is one of us.

"I guess it is up to him whether he wants to stay and be a squad player or can he push, it depends who they buy, so he is another one who is at a crossroads. [Phil] Foden has grown up there, so he isn't going anywhere, but Jack, Bernardo [Silva], [Ilkay] Gundogan, Kevin [De Bruyne], John Stones is out more than he is in now, so there is a lot of work to do there and Jack will be in the conversation there."

Gallagher also named quite a few Premier League teams who could now come in for the talented forward, with the transfer window just a few months away from opening.

"I could see Jack at Newcastle, I could see him back at [Aston] Villa. I could see him at Chelsea, there are a lot of takers for him," added Gallagher. "Listen, let's not forget he won the treble and he was a mainstay in that team and he was outstanding. He's had a bad season, Phil's had a bad season, that's all it is and it is how they come from that next season which will be the measure of them."

Jack Grealish won the treble with Manchester City during the 2022/23 campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Grealish is unlikely to move back to Aston Villa, especially given fellow England team-mate Marcus Rashford now looks set to move to Villa Park.

Chelsea is another club that we cannot see testing the waters for Jack, but Newcastle United could be an option.