Rodgers apologises after 'embarrassing' defeat

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers apologised to the club's supporters after they witnessed a dismal 6-1 hammering at Stoke City on the final day of the Premier League season.

In Steven Gerrard's final appearance for the club, Liverpool were simply blown away by a rampant Stoke, who scored five times in the first half without reply.

Gerrard did mark his farewell with a consolation goal in the second period, but Peter Crouch's late header completed a miserable day for Liverpool.

The manner of the defeat led Rodgers to say sorry to the fans, before reiterating his desire to remain in the job next season.

"The Liverpool supporters deserve an apology. It was embarrassing," he said.

"The supporters have every right to be angry. That first half was awful.

"We have to do much better than that. We were too easily beaten. You have to show aggression and desire. That's the bottom line.

"It's been a tough season particularly towards the end. We have come up short.

"I take full responsibility as the manager. We have to go away and fix it.

"If the owners want me to go, I go. Simple as that. But I feel I have a lot to offer at Anfield. I understand questions being asked.

"My pride makes me want to be in the job. I love the club and the job. But if owners say to me I go, then I go. But I want to be here. I still feel I have a lot to offer here."

Raheem Sterling was left on the bench for the game as speculation surrounding his future continues to mount, and Rodgers said: "There were players better mentally positioned to play in the game than Raheem."