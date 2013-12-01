Rodgers bemoans error-strewn Liverpool

Steven Gerrard cancelled out Jake Livermore's first goal for Hull with a superb free-kick, almost 15 years to the day since he made his Liverpool debut.

But it was Hull who kicked on after the half-time break, securing a first win over the Merseyside club in their history through David Meyler and a Martin Skrtel own goal.

It leaves Rodgers' side seven points adrift of Arsenal and they have now gone four games on the road without tasting victory.

"It was very disappointing," the Northern Irishman said. "I thought this was an opportunity for us to begin the week well.

"Hull came in on the back of losing at home and we arrived into the game with confidence and belief. But we made too many mistakes, with and without the ball, and overall it was very disappointing.

"I just thought we lacked quality. With the ball we just didn't create enough and we didn't keep the ball long enough in order to move them about.

"I always felt that we were in control of the game, but we needed to show a wee bit more quality and penetrate that wee bit more.

"There were two deflected goals - we were unfortunate with that. We gave the ball away in a bad area [for the first goal] and it was a deflected goal, which puts you on the back foot straight away. We equalised with a great free-kick that got us back into it.

"But then we didn't defend well enough when the ball came into the box. We were too slow and not aggressive enough in our defending."