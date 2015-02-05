Rodgers compares Coutinho to Suarez

Coutinho scored a thunderous stoppage-time winner from the edge of the box to seal a 2-1 win in Liverpool's fourth round replay at Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday.

A contentious Eidur Gudjohnsen penalty gave Bolton the lead shortly before the hour mark, and it was not until the last 10 minutes of the game - after Neil Danns had seen red for the hosts - that Liverpool found a way in the game.

After Raheem Sterling had pulled the visitors level, Coutinho wrapped up the win in stoppage.

And Rodgers was in awe of his 22-year-old playmaker, who signed a new long-term deal at the club earlier this week, comparing him to departed striker Suarez, who left for Barcelona during the close-season.

"You would pay money to watch the kid," claimed Rodgers. "He is a great role model for lots of technical players in this country.

"Luis Suarez grew and grew in this team and I can see Coutinho the same way, although he might not be as prolific.

"Signing a new deal shows he is really committed to Liverpool and his development.

"He will become world class in the next couple of years."