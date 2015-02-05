Rodgers compares Coutinho to Suarez
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has compared Philippe Coutinho to Luis Suarez after the Brazilian fired his side into the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Coutinho scored a thunderous stoppage-time winner from the edge of the box to seal a 2-1 win in Liverpool's fourth round replay at Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday.
A contentious Eidur Gudjohnsen penalty gave Bolton the lead shortly before the hour mark, and it was not until the last 10 minutes of the game - after Neil Danns had seen red for the hosts - that Liverpool found a way in the game.
After Raheem Sterling had pulled the visitors level, Coutinho wrapped up the win in stoppage.
And Rodgers was in awe of his 22-year-old playmaker, who signed a new long-term deal at the club earlier this week, comparing him to departed striker Suarez, who left for Barcelona during the close-season.
"You would pay money to watch the kid," claimed Rodgers. "He is a great role model for lots of technical players in this country.
"Luis Suarez grew and grew in this team and I can see Coutinho the same way, although he might not be as prolific.
"Signing a new deal shows he is really committed to Liverpool and his development.
"He will become world class in the next couple of years."
