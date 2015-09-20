Rodgers disappointed despite positives in Liverpool draw

Brendan Rodgers was frustrated by Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Norwich City on Sunday, but did see a silver lining in the result.

Liverpool came into the game following consecutive Premier League defeats, including a 3-0 loss to West Ham at Anfield, but took the lead through substitute Danny Ings in the second half.

Norwich equalised shortly after the hour as Russell Martin converted from a set-piece to earn a point, a factor that rankled with the Liverpool coach after the game despite seeing an improvement in his side's ingenuity.

"[I am] disappointed, frustrated with the result. I thought, particularly in the second half, there were more signs of fluency and creativity," Rodgers said in a news conference.

"[In the] first half we were a bit static. We'd have the ball in decent positions but the movement in front of it wasn't as we would like. Second half we freed ourselves up a bit more.

"Danny Ings was outstanding when he came on. His pressing and his ability was there to see and it was important that we got the first goal.

"It was an excellent goal but then we lost concentration on a set-piece which was not so good on our part.

"I think we created enough chances to win the game, so that disappoints. But the most disappointing factor was the goal.

"It was the first corner in the game and our organisation was clear - six men in the box who knew their roles - but we lost concentration and Russell Martin hooks it in. It's a goal that shouldn't happen.

"But apart from that there was a lot more positives today and, of course, we want to win every game here, no matter who the opponent is."

Liverpool now have three home games coming up before the Merseyside derby with Everton on October 4, and Rodgers is keen to see his side use them to raise their game.

"I think today was a step forward for us, in terms of the creativity and hopefully we can progress from that," he added. "We’ve got four big games in order to get our performance level to where we want it to be."