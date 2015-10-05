Rodgers expects transitional Liverpool to improve following sacking

Brendan Rodgers says he expects a Liverpool squad "in transition" to improve over the coming weeks following his sacking as manager on Sunday.

Rodgers saw his three-year spell at Anfield come to an end following a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park, with Liverpool having made a disappointing start to the campaign.

The Northern Irishman helped Liverpool challenge for the Premier League title in 2013-14 but has failed to get close to those heights since.

With Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti the front-runners to replace him, Rodgers suggested his successor will have a sufficient quality in his squad to enjoy success.

"I am, of course, incredibly disappointed to be leaving Liverpool Football Club. It has been both an honour and a privilege to manage one of the game’s great clubs for the last three years," he said in an LMA statement.

"I have worked every day to represent the club to the best of my ability, to develop both individual players and a team that the club's magnificent fans can be proud of.

"There have been some very memorable moments during my time at Liverpool and I would like to thank all of the players for their hard work and commitment.

"The current squad is one in transition, but they have some real talent and are showing a strong sense of togetherness. I expect to see them continue to grow and develop over the coming weeks and I wish them and my successor well for the rest of the season.

"Liverpool has a magnificent football heritage and I have nothing but respect and admiration for the history, tradition and values that make the city and the club so exceptional.

"As well as my players, I would like to thank everyone connected with the club; Fenway Sports Group, the Liverpool Directors, in particular Ian Ayre, my coaching staff, the staff throughout the club, the volunteers, the academy staff and its young players and of course the amazing Liverpool fans for their unwavering support, passion and dedication which has made my time at the club so special.

"Finally, I would like to give a special mention to John W. Henry, Tom Werner and Mike Gordon. They gave me this great opportunity and even though we will no longer be working together I am sure our relationship and friendship will continue into the future."