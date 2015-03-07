Rodgers not distracted by City speculation

The Northern Irishman has been tipped as a potential successor to Manuel Pellegrini at the Etihad Stadium, should the City hierarchy opt for a change of management at the end of the season.

But Rodgers, who joined Liverpool from Swansea City in 2012 and signed a new four-year deal on Merseyside last May, insists his head will not be turned.

"That doesn't distract me," he said. "I chose to come to Liverpool because I hoped I could be here for many years.

"The speculation is just the nature of football I think.

"I remember earlier this season playing Ludogorets away and as I walked off I saw a banner that said 'Rodgers Out', so I never get too carried away. I always have that in the back of my mind, although it was near the dug-out and wasn't someone with the away supporters.

"As long as the people here at Liverpool, the board, the supporters and the players are ultimately happy with the work, I would love to be here for as long as I can.

"If I'm here after this year, and touch wood I go into the fourth year, this will be the longest period in any role I've been in football. After three years I've always moved a role or a job, from youth football right the way through.

"But I've always seen Liverpool as a club that, all being well, was going to be a destination for me not somewhere that was part of the journey.

"Where do you go from Liverpool, one of the biggest clubs in the world? It is all hypothetical, Liverpool might sack me and then I need to be in work, but I've signed a deal here and hopefully I'll earn enough time to warrant another one."