Rodgers plays down talk of Liverpool nerves

Rodgers' men host City at Anfield in a meeting that will likely prove crucial in deciding the destination of this season's title.

Liverpool lead the way by two points from Chelsea with five games to play, while City are a further two points back but have two of games in hand.

A 10th straight Premier League win for Liverpool would edge them closer to a first top-flight crown since 1990 - just a year after finishing 28 points off the pace in seventh.

But Rodgers is adamant that his players are not feeling the pressure, despite the obvious significance of this weekend's fixture.

"We're looking forward to it, we're confident," the Northern Irishman said. "For us, it's not about this one game, this one season, it's hopefully going to be like this for a number of years.

"There's talk about pressure but we're enjoying it. We're not here by accident.

"The players are very focused. We're calm, and the training this week has been outstanding. There are certainly no nerves. We've just got to stay relaxed but focused."

Only Southampton have emerged from Anfield with all three points this season, and Rodgers believes that Liverpool's home fans will be a factor in deciding the outcome against City.

"We will unleash the supporters this weekend," he added. "Anfield is a difficult place for teams to come and play."