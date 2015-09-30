Rodgers to rest Sturridge against Sion

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Daniel Sturridge will be rested for Thursday's Europa League game against Sion.

Sturridge recently made his comeback after hip surgery and proved his worth with two goals in the 3-2 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Rodgers is not taking any risks with Sturridge, though, and will not play the striker against Sion with one eye on this weekend's Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

The Northern Irishman was also questioned as to whether Sturridge should be included in Roy Hodgson's England squad for the upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers against Estonia and Lithuania.

"Sturridge won't be involved in the game," the Liverpool boss said at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"We'll keep him fresh for the weekend. He's still building his way towards fitness. Daniel has worked hard to come back ahead of schedule, but we have to make sure we don't break him. He gives us quality at the final third of the field.

"If he's back and performing I’d expect him to be in the England team. But he is not fit enough to play two games in four days at the moment. With Daniel, it's worth me noting to the FA where he's at fitness wise. I'm sure Roy [Hodgson] and his staff are clever enough to know that.

"The combination between Sturridge and Danny Ings was very good [against Aston Villa]. They were a real threat and we could have had more goals."