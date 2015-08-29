Rodgers rues self-inflicted Liverpool defeat

Brendan Rodgers felt Liverpool's 3-0 defeat to West Ham at Anfield was "self-inflicted" and lamented the sending-off of Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian's dismissal came early in the second half after Manuel Lanzini and Mark Noble had given the visitors a two-goal cushion at the interval, with Diafra Sakho completing the scoring late in the game.

Coutinho was shown yellow cards either side of the break, while Noble was also sent off for a late lunge on Danny Ings.

Rodgers - whose side had not conceded this season prior to Saturday's loss - felt Liverpool only had themselves to blame.

"It was the overall performance, I felt we disappointed right from the off," he said.

"Once we conceded the early goal we just couldn't get back in the game again - our overall performance with and without the ball will be much better in the future.

"Up to today, the morale and the confidence has been really high. We know today a lot was self-inflicted.

"We gave poor goals away and that was the biggest disappointment, but I'm lucky that I work with an honest group.

"At this level you have to be able to bounce back and that's our job in the next game."

Coutinho received his second yellow card for a mis-timed tackle on Dimitri Payet, with his first booking from referee Kevin Friend having followed another foul on the Frenchman.

When it was put to Rodgers that Coutinho may have been booked initially for dissent, Rodgers added: "He must have really good ears, Kevin.

"He's not that type of player, if he's been booked for that I'll be surprised.

"I thought both sendings-offs were harsh, both Phil and Mark Noble."