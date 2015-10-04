Rodgers' sacking slammed by Monk

Swansea City manager Garry Monk believes Liverpool's sacking of Brendan Rodgers "doesn't make sense".

Rodgers departed the Liberty Stadium for Anfield in 2012, having led Swansea - with Monk as his captain - to promotion to the Premier League, where they thrived under the Ulsterman for a season and have since gone on to become an established force.

He almost took Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2013-14, but a failure to get over the line and a subsequent inability to recapture that form has cost him.

Rodgers was dismissed by Liverpool just hours after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Everton, but Monk believes the decision could come back to haunt them.

"I just got told on the way in," Monk said at his post-match press conference after Swansea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham. "I can't believe that, I think that's a very, very harsh decision.

"I don't think he deserved that at all, he's a top manager.

"You don't know what goes on behind closed doors, or what's been said, or anything like that, but that's a big surprise to me.

"To be honest with you, I was a bit in shock when I got told that walking into the room.

"Obviously I'll have to try and speak to him at some point.

"We don't like to see that here, he's been fantastic for us here at Swansea. For me, I can't see who else is going to do a better job for Liverpool at this moment in time.

"I've learnt so much in my time with him, especially about the management side of it. He's the one who gave me the in-depth insight into how that works, and he's been so supportive to me.

"He's a top, top man as well, and a great person, and a top manager.

"So like I said, I'm very surprised by that decision. It doesn't make sense to me to be honest with you, but like I said it's for everyone else to decide if that's right or wrong. But for me that's the wrong decision."