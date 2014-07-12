Rodriguez out for revenge against Germany

Sunday's World Cup decider at the iconic Maracana in Rio de Janeiro will see Argentina and Germany go head-to-head, with plenty of history between the two nations.

Argentina and Germany contested back-to-back finals in 1986 and 1990 - with both countries winning one world title apiece during that period.

More recently, the two nations squared off in consecutive quarter-final fixtures in 2006 and 2010.

Host nation Germany prevailed 4-2 on penalties after scores were locked at one-all at the end of extra time on home soil, before the Europeans routed Argentina 4-0 four years later in South Africa.

Speaking to FIFA.com, Argentina forward Rodriguez said he was not short of motivation against Joachim Low's side.

"Since they knocked us out on the last two occasions, I can't deny that I'm out for payback," said the 33-year-old, who converted the decisive penalty during Argentina's shoot-out triumph over the Netherlands.

"The first time was more painful because it was on penalties. In South Africa it was different, because we hardly got into the game.

"But now it's a final, the most important match we're going to play. Of course I want revenge."