Rodriguez steps up Real Madrid recovery
James Rodriguez has taken a step closer to a return to action with Real Madrid after joining his team-mates for training on Tuesday.
The Colombia international has been sidelined since early February after he required surgery on a broken metatarsal injury sustained in a 2-1 victory against Sevilla.
Rodriguez, who moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in a big-money move from Monaco in July, has been working on an individual plan in recent weeks and was able to take part in a group session with those that are not away on international duty.
Real have struggled in recent weeks and having Rodriguez available for the run-in would be a boost to Carlo Ancelotti's side, who trail Barcelona by four points in La Liga after losing 2-1 to their rivals in Sunday's Clasico.
