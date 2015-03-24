Rodriguez steps up Real Madrid recovery

The Colombia international has been sidelined since early February after he required surgery on a broken metatarsal injury sustained in a 2-1 victory against Sevilla.

Rodriguez, who moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in a big-money move from Monaco in July, has been working on an individual plan in recent weeks and was able to take part in a group session with those that are not away on international duty.

Real have struggled in recent weeks and having Rodriguez available for the run-in would be a boost to Carlo Ancelotti's side, who trail Barcelona by four points in La Liga after losing 2-1 to their rivals in Sunday's Clasico.