Roma appeal to court over stadium part closure

The capital club were ordered to close the north and south ends of their stadium by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), after Roma fans were charged with singing anti-Neapolitan songs in a recent victory over Napoli in the Coppa Italia.

An initial appeal was launched, which was subsequently turned down on Friday but Roma have now taken their appeal to another level, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) confirmed on Saturday.

Roma have asked the decision to be revoked or as an alternative to serve the punishment, or at least one of the two games, in next season's Coppa Italia.

As the situation stands the ban will be in place ahead of Sunday's encounter with Sampdoria, while a fine of €50,000 was also imposed.

Roma had released a statement on Friday, criticising the decision to not overturn the ruling.

"We are very disappointed with the court's decision," the statement read on the club's official website. "We presented concrete motions which were rejected.

"We remain steadfastly against all forms of discrimination. The current regulations, however, are ambiguous and their application to date has served to create confusion rather than address the real problems our sport faces."