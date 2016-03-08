Roma blew it, says Spalletti

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti says his side blew their Champions League chances thanks to poor performance levels in a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid, adding that the Spanish outfit fully deserve their place in the quarter-finals.

Spalletti's men fell to second-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and James Rodriguez in a 2-0 second-leg loss at the Santiago Bernabeu, but squandered several opportunities to reduce the aggregate deficit prior to falling behind on the night.

Edin Dzeko, Mohamed Salah and Alessandro Florenzi all had golden opportunities to break the deadlock before Ronaldo netted his 64th-minute opener, with James adding the second four minutes later.

And Spalletti is demanding an improvement from his side, who are on a seven-match winning run in Serie A.

"We need to improve our mentality, our clinical streak and our belief," he said. "We can't rest easy and be happy with losing two matches 2-0. It's not OK. We need to improve.

"In the past I've achieved some results with Roma that have gone down in history. We need to change the way we think.

"2-0 away, 2-0 at home - Real Madrid deserve to go through.

"We need to change our mentality after this game. We need to realise the kind of chance we threw away tonight.

"Over the two legs we didn't play with the necessary belief to get the result."