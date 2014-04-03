Roma boss Garcia bemoans late Parma goal

Second-placed Roma cut Juventus' lead atop of the Serie A summit to eight points after overcoming Parma in an 81-minute clash.

The original match on February 2 was stopped in the ninth minute due to heavy rain and the rescheduled fixture began where it left off.

Roma secured a fifth consecutive league victory to be one of Italy's in-form teams but Garcia was not entirely happy with the performance at the Stadio Olimpico.

"We shouldn't have conceded their second goal," Garcia told Sky Sport Italia. "It made me angry.

"Other than that, we entertained the fans, played beautiful football, scored great goals and both teams played very well. Parma came here to win and it was a real test of their ambition.

"We always play the same way, though today we did leave Parma a little more possession so we could go on the counter.

"It's a shame Mattia Destro couldn’t score, as he was unlucky with the crossbar. I hope he saved the goals up for next time.

"My team never gives up and that attitude allows us to be effective both in attack and defence. The movement is always useful."

Juventus are still heavy favourites to retain their Serie A crown with seven matches remaining but Garcia is not giving up hope in leading Roma to a first league title since the 2000-01 season.

"Is the best yet to come? I don't know," he said.

"Until it becomes mathematically impossible we have to keep going and try to catch Juventus."