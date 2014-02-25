Roma fined €50,000 over damage at Bologna
Roma have been fined €50,000 after their fans attempted to break down a gate at Bologna on Saturday.
Radja Nainggolan scored the only goal as the men from the capital claimed a 1-0 triumph in the Serie A clash, but some supporters caused damage outside the ground in the build-up.
When police attempted to intervene, they were the target of missiles from the Roma fans - another contributing factor in the hefty fine, along with the use of flares and firecrackers in the away end.
The Lega Serie A judgement alleged that fans "tried to break down, inside and outside, a gate adjacent to the entrance turnstiles at the stadium, throwing tables and bins against the police who intervened".
Meanwhile, Sampdoria have been issued with a €10,000 penalty after items including coins and lighters were thrown onto the field of play at the weekend.
Furthermore, there are €3,000 fines for Inter and Lazio for the use of smoke bombs and firecrackers at their respective fixtures.
