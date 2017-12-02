Roma hand Manolas new deal

Kostas Manolas has signed a new contract with Roma, pledging his future to the Serie A club until June 2022.

The Greece defender, who arrived from Olympiacos in 2014, has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all reported to hold an interest in the centre-back.

However, the 26-year-old now appears set to remain in Italy for the foreseeable future after penning a three-year extension with his current employers.

"I am very happy to sign this extension," Manolas told Roma's official website.

"I wanted to stay, the club wanted me to stay, and we were able to reach an agreement.

"I'm ready to do the best I can, as I always have, for this team. I want to win something with this club."

Roma were always determined to keep hold of a key player who has made 144 appearances for the club, according to sporting director Monchi.

"We are very pleased with this contract extension," Monchi said.

"Both the player and the club wanted to reach an agreement, and now we will go forward together, aiming for some important targets."