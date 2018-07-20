Roma president Pallotta hit with three-month UEFA suspension

UEFA has slapped Roma president James Pallotta with a series of matchday sanctions following his criticism of Champions League referees.

The American will serve a three-month ban from performing official duties in European fixtures after labelling the officiating in May's semi-final second-leg clash with Liverpool as "embarrassing".

Roma lost the tie 7-6 on aggregate despite a 4-2 win in the return encounter at Stadio Olimpico.

Pallotta later remarked he was "dying of laughter" after UEFA issued an improper conduct charge.

The American's suspension prevents him from communicating with players and coaches, while he is not allowed to enter the technical area, dressing room or tunnel before or during matches.

The sanctions come into force beginning with Roma's first appearance in a European competition this season.