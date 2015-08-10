Roma send Doumbia back to CSKA

Roma have allowed mis-firing striker Seydou Doumbia to re-join CSKA Moscow on loan until January.

The Ivory Coast international made the opposite switch in January this year, but only managed two goals in 14 appearances for the Stadio Olimpico club.

A CSKA statement read: "PFC CSKA and AS Roma agreed the loan of Seydou Doumbia today until the end of 2015 with a possibility of prolongation until the end of the season 2015/16.

"Ivorian striker will wear the shirt No 88, which he had prior to leaving PFC CSKA.

"Seydou was included in the Red-Blues' squadlist for the national league and the UEFA Champions League play-offs.

"Welcome back, Seydou!"

Doumbia previously scored 84 goals in 129 CSKA appearances.