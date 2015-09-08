Roma suffer Pjanic blow ahead of Barcelona tie

Roma have suffered a blow after midfielder Miralem Pjanic was diagnosed with a calf injury that is set to keep him out of the UEFA Champions League tie against holders Barcelona.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international suffered the problem in his country's 3-0 victory over Andorra on Sunday and had to be replaced at half-time.

Roma have confirmed Pjanic has a first degree strain in his right calf and reports suggest he will now miss between two and three weeks, with the crunch Champions League Group E opener against Barca just eight days away on September 16.

The 25-year-old also looks set to miss upcoming Serie A games against Frosinone and Sassuolo, while his participation in the clash with Sampdoria on September 23 is in doubt.

Pjanic, who scored in his side's opening weekend victory over champions Juventus, may not be fit to return until the game against Carpi on September 26.