Roma 'very interested' in Zabaleta, agent reveals

Roma are "very interested" in signing right-back Pablo Zabaleta from Manchester City, the player's agent has confirmed.

Zabaleta is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season, with Serie A appearing the most likely destination for the 31-year-old.

Federico Pastorello told website Corrieregiallorosso.com that the club's interest in Zabaleta is concrete.

"It's true, Roma are very interested in Zabaleta and it is an interest that has been going for quite a while," Pastorello said.

"We'll see what happens over the next few weeks, but his move to Italy is possible."

Zabaleta has one year remaining on his City contract but has struggled for games this season due to injury and the form of Bacary Sagna.

Pastorello previously suggested his client could move to Inter to link up again with former City coach Roberto Mancini.