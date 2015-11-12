Roma want to keep Szczesny - Sabatini

Roma director Walter Sabatini said the Serie A high-flyers want to make Wojciech Szczesny's stay in the Italian capital a permanent one.

Szczesny is on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal and the Poland international goalkeeper has already stated it would be a "dream" to return to the Premier League club.

Sabatini, however, revealed Roma are hoping to keep the 25-year-old at the Stadio Olimpico beyond the 2015-16 campaign.

"We are working on it and would like to keep Szczesny, but knowing Arsenal it will be difficult to achieve that," Sabatini told reporters.

"In any case, Roma are already covered in that role for next season. Who did we get? I will never tell you that!"

Szczesny has kept three clean sheets in nine Serie A appearances for Roma, who are a point adrift of Fiorentina and Inter in third position after 12 rounds.