Romania v Spain: Fabregas wants to keep improving

Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas is keen to keep experimenting with formations in the build-up to Euro 2016 as they prepare to take on Romania on Sunday.

The reigning European champions have adopted a system using two strikers in recent games, most recently in the 1-1 draw with Italy on Thursday.

Fabregas is happy to see national team coach Vicente del Bosque look for alternatives and is desperate to see his side sharpen their ideas before they go in search of a third-straight European crown.

"We find it difficult to get into the game in matches which require more tactical training. I think the coach is looking for alternatives in case the match gets stuck," Fabregas said at a news conference.

"In the last matches the coach has opted for playing with two forwards. I understand the coach wants us to find a different way of attacking.

"We should have this option in mind and be ready for it, because any team can play the way Italy did on Thursday and we have to be ready to be as competitive as possible at the Euros.

"The important thing is that we are still learning and improving ahead of the tournament in France."

Spain now turn their attentions to facing world number 16 Romania in Cluj, but they will be without centre-back Sergio Ramos, who was forced to fly home after suffering a back injury.

Romania, meanwhile, will be hoping to keep up their own impressive run of form when they meet Spain for the first time in almost 10 years.

Anghel Iordanescu's men were last beaten in June 2014, when Algeria proved to be too strong, and have since embarked on a 16-game unbeaten run.

Their biggest strength has been their solid defence, with Romania keeping an impressive six clean sheets in their past eight fixtures – five of which have been draws.

They beat Lithuania 1-0 on Wednesday, with Nicolae Stanciu making the difference after being set up by Claudiu Keseru, but suffered a blow with the news that full-back Laszlo Sepsi will miss Sunday's game due to an unspecified injury.

They last met Spain in November 2006, when Romania recorded a 1-0 win courtesy of a single Ciprian Marica strike.