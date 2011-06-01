Romario seeks clarification from Teixeira

Romario, a World Cup winner with Brazil in 1994, wants Teixeira to explain why he was named in the alleged vote buying scandal to stage the World Cup finals.

Teixeira was absolved of any wrongdoing at the weekend by the FIFA Ethics Committee after an internal investigation - but Romario said the football chief needed to clarify the situation.

"I have nothing against the president of the CBF. I even have good relations (with him). But every day there are new accusations and I think it pertinent he should come here to answer some questions," Romario told a chamber session on Tuesday, according to his Brazilian Socialist Party.

Teixeira was one of four FIFA Executive Committee members accused by former English FA chairman David Triesman of having been prepared to sell his vote for England's bid to stage the 2018 tournament.

"What have you got for me?" Triesman, speaking at a British parliamentary hearing into the failed bid he led, quoted Teixeira as asking him.

Teixeira is not obliged to attend the house, an advisor to the chamber said.

Romario, in his motion, said Brazil already faced problems in its preparations to host the 2014 finals and the 2016 Olympic Games and corruption allegations could further delay essential work on infrastructure and sporting venues.

"The last thing the country needs are more corruption scandals to interfere with the progress of work and professional qualifications that these big sporting events demand of a venue nation," he said.

An advisor to Romario said his request was not only over the allegations concerning FIFA but also others regarding Teixeira's conduct as the head of the CBF and the 2014 World Cup local organising committee.

"What motivated the deputy to make this request are the allegations that came to light now but he also wants the president of the CBF to clarify not just that but old allegations he never answered," she told Reuters.

FIFA is going through its biggest crisis since the vote last December for the host countries of the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals with allegations of vote buying for the choice of venue and the world body's presidential election scheduled for Wednesday at its Zurich headquarters where incumbent Sepp Blatter is standing unopposed.

Russia won the vote the stage the 2018 finals and Qatar the 2022 tournament.