Roma's spending brings duty to win - Pioli

Lazio coach Stefano Pioli insists the amount of money Roma have invested in new players this season demands Rudi Garcia to get results.

Ahead of the 2015-16 season, Roma signed Antonio Rudiger, William Vainqueur and Iago Falque, while Mohamed Salah and Edin Dzeko have had their loan deals made permanent.

The Lazio boss believes such investment brings with added pressure to earn silverware, but insists it does not make Garcia's side favourites for when the two sides go head-to-head in the Derby della Capitale on Sunday.

"Roma are strong, everybody knows and they also know they can win," Pioli said.

"They have spent so much energy trying to win something, but we want to win. Beyond the players who line up, Roma have invested so much that they have a duty to win something this year, so they think they will win tomorrow.

"The talking will be done on the pitch. In the derby there is no favourite - they are situations that must be handled differently and gently."

Pioli is hoping that Lazio can recover from back-to-back defeats and pick up the three points in order to move up from seventh position in the Serie A table.

"It counts for a lot, we are not happy with our ranking. It counts because of the game itself and our current form," he added.

"My players have values and have shown that, but not with the necessary consistency. I believe in this team, if we want to grow these matches are where we need to be ready.

"The team is fine, there is the right mix of concentration, determination and desire to win the game."

Roma and Lazio ultras will boycott the fixture in protest over the decision to split the stands behind the goals with barriers, and Piolo believes that will take away from the grandeur of the spectacle.

"It's a shame. The memory of last year's derby is one of passion and choreography in the stands," he continued.

"It's a situation that must be resolved. It's a disappointment to all, yes, and not good for anybody."