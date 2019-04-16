Ronaldinho tips surprise team for Champions League glory – and it's not Barcelona

Spurs take on favourites Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Pep Guardiola’s quadruple-chasing outfit are still favourites to go through, but Ronaldinho – winner of the competition in 2006 – insists that Mauricio Pochettino’s side could be the dark horses of the competition.

"Why can’t Spurs win the Champions League? Because they don’t have the history in the competition, or because they have never won it before?" he told the Daily Star.

"Every team that has won the Champions League had to win it for the first time once.

"Their result against Manchester City, who are one of the best teams and have some of the best players in the competition, showed that they can compete with the best.

"At this stage they will believe they can go all the way — and if they play as they can then maybe they will."

