Ronaldo is 100 per cent fit for Champions League final - Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says Cristiano Ronaldo is at "100 per cent" for Saturday's Champions League final against Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese superstar departed Tuesday's training session early after picking up a knock to his left thigh following a collision with Kiko Casilla.

Ronaldo later insisted he was fine and would be fit for the weekend's showdown at San Siro, but the news was concerning for Madrid fans nonetheless.

But at Friday's media conference, Zidane moved to calm any fears.

"He was feeling a bit of pain but now he's 100 per cent I would say," the Frenchman said.

"On top of that, he's playing in a final. When you're playing in a final if you were feeling anything you would forget it.

"It's a bit of pain but it's nothing and [on Saturday] he'll be there 100 per cent."