Ronaldo a bad influence on James - Asprilla

Colombia icon Faustino Asprilla has criticised James Rodriguez in the wake of Colombia's 3-0 World Cup qualification defeat at the hands of Argentina, stating his Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo is a bad influence.

James cut a frustrated figure throughout the game and was seen arguing with team-mates as well as the referee as Colombia were comfortably beaten in San Juan.

Asprilla was not impressed with the 25-year-old's behaviour and has blamed his friendship with Ronaldo for his poor attitude.

"Lately what I am seeing is that James' friendship with Ronaldo is damaging him," Asprilla told ESPN.

"When they do not give Cristiano the ball he gesticulates to everyone. James has the same gestures with Colombia when they do not give him the ball.

"He waves his arms at his team-mates. At the start of the game he scowled at Eder Balanta and made a gesture.

"The first thing James needs to do is help his team-mates improve because he is playing in a team of youngsters who respect him and no one dares say anything to him.

"But in another team they would give him a slap. At least in the Colombia side I played in we would not stand for it. It is all a bit ugly.

"It is normal to argue with the referee and quarrel with rival players, but with your team-mates it is not.

"You can quarrel, but doing it because one of your team-mates did not pass the ball is the ugliest thing you can do as a footballer.

"He has picked up that habit from Ronaldo, who does it all the time."