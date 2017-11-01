Ronaldo and Kane to do battle in mouth-watering clash - Champions League in Opta numbers

Manchester City and Tottenham face off against Napoli and Real Madrid respectively as another set of mouth-watering Champions League fixtures awaits on Wednesday.

Liverpool host Maribor at Anfield and will surely have one eye on bettering their 7-0 scoreline against the Slovenians last time out in Europe.

Besiktas will hope to continue their 100 per cent start at home to Monaco, while Borussia Dortmund host APOEL in desperate need of three points.

Here, we look at the Opta numbers behind Wednesday's matches.

Sevilla v Spartak Moscow

5 - Wissam Ben Yedder has scored in all three Champions League games he has been involved in at home for Sevilla, recording five goals across those matches.

9 - Spartak Moscow have gone nine matches in European competition (including qualifiers) without securing a victory (D5 L4) on the road, failing to register a single clean sheet in that time.

Liverpool v Maribor

7 - Liverpool's victory over Maribor in the previous round was the biggest win by an English club away from home in European competition since Arsenal defeated Standard Liege 7-0 in the Cup Winners' Cup back in November 1993.

14 - Maribor are currently enduring a 14-game winless run in the Champions League (D5 L9) and have only managed to score one goal across their last four outings in the competition.

Next up: a night at Anfield. October 30, 2017

Napoli v Manchester City

5 - Dries Mertens has got on the scoresheet in four of his last five home appearances for Napoli, recording five goals across those matches.

90 - Only Barcelona (2,273) have attempted more passes in the Champions League this season than Manchester City (2,077); the Citizens have the highest completion rate so far in the competition however (90 per cent).

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord

11 - Shakhtar Donetsk have claimed victories in 11 of their last 13 matches in European competition (including qualifiers), while Feyenoord have gone 11 games in Europe without scoring more than once.

6 - Feyenoord have lost six Champions League games in succession, scoring just four times across those fixtures.

Besiktas v Monaco

3 - Besiktas' Ricardo Quaresma has recorded more assists than any other player this season in the Champions League (three).

439 - Monaco's Radamel Falcao comes into this fixture having ended a run of 439 minutes of action in the Champions League without a goal, his longest drought in the competition.

Now, turn to Wednesday's match against AS Monaco... October 29, 2017

Porto v RB Leipzig

2 - Porto have scored two goals from a throw-in situation this season in the Champions League, the only side to claim any goals from such a situation this term.

28 - 28 of 31 previous instances of a German side claiming four or more points after the first three matches has seen them progress to the last 16 (in current format since 2003-04).

Borussia Dortmund v APOEL

5 - The German club have gone five games without a win in the Champions League (D1 L4), their longest winless run in the competition since a seven-game sequence ending in 2001.

47 - Cypriot clubs have won only won one of their 47 games against German opposition in European competition (D8 L38), it was in October 1980 when APOEL beat Dynamo Berlin 2-1 at home in the first round of the European Cup.

Tottenham v Real Madrid

5 - Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo have both scored more goals than anyone else in the competition this season (five).

3 - Ronaldo has scored in each of his three previous Champions League games against Tottenham (three goals).