Ronaldo back in training for Madrid

Real Madrid have received a fitness boost ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City after star forward Cristiano Ronaldo trained on Sunday.

Ronaldo was expected to recover from a hamstring injury to face City in last week's goalless first leg at Etihad Stadium but felt soreness during the final session before the game.

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner also sat out Saturday's 1-0 Liga win at Real Sociedad and, although coach Zinedine Zidane expressed tentative confidence Ronaldo can recover in time, doubts persisted over his physical condition.

But on Sunday, Madrid posted a tweet featuring pictures of Zidane's squad in training, including one of Ronaldo running.

We've started to prepare for the Manchester City match. has returned to train on the pitch! May 1, 2016

"We've started to prepare for the Manchester City match," the tweet read. "Cristiano has returned to train on the pitch."

Ronaldo boasts an outstanding record of 16 goals in 10 Champions League outings this season and the former Manchester United star has five career goals versus City – never finishing on the losing side when finding the net against the Premier League club.