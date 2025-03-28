Manchester United could have SHOCK player fit again for Nottingham Forest clash

published

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side are back in Premier League action on Tuesday

Manchester United lost just once in March and are undefeated in their last four games
Manchester United lost just once in March and are undefeated in their last four games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United welcomed five players back to first-team training ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Ruben Amorim's side are undefeated in their last four matches in all competitions and beat Leicester City 3-0 prior to the March international break. Into the last eight of the Europa League, things are beginning to somewhat look up.

Mason Mount, Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo are just three players who have suffered lengthy injury setbacks in recent weeks - so who is in line to return?

Manchester United welcome back FIVE players ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is vying to reshape his squad

Welcome news greeted Ruben Amorim at training on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Nottingham Forest set to be without star striker Chris Wood, Manchester United could look to surprise a few at The City Ground next week.

Despite only losing twice on home soil all season, Forest play twice in just four days and that could allow Amorim's side another advantage when it comes to their Premier League clash on Tuesday.

Chris Wood celebrates a goal in Nottingham Forest's 7-0 win against Brighton in February 2025.

Chris Wood is injured after suffering a knock on international duty with New Zealand (Image credit: Getty Images)

As confirmed by ManUtd.com, five players returned to training at Carrington on Friday with the first two in the goalkeeper department.

Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton are once again back in the first-team fold and will continue to put pressure on the often-shaky-looking Andre Onana between now and the end of the campaign.

Furthermore, Luke Shaw, Maguire and Leny Yoro also took part in team training with Amorim's defensive options bolstered ahead of their clash against top-four hopefuls Forest.

Shaw has played three times all season with the 29-year-old suffering varying setbacks after returning from international duty with England in the summer.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has played three times this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Dorgu is back from suspension and is likely to start for the Red Devils but having Shaw back is a huge boost for Manchester United given they are still involved in European football.

Maguire and Yoro will provide further cover for the likes of Victor Lindelof, Matthijs De Ligt and the currently sidelined Ayden Heaven, with the full extent of his setback yet to be confirmed.

