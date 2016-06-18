Ronaldo to become Portugal's record cap holder against Austria

Cristiano Ronaldo will add another record to his collection by making a milestone 128th Portugal appearance against Austria on Saturday.

Ronaldo drew level with previous record-holder Luis Figo when he played in the 1-1 draw with Euro 2016 Group F opponents Iceland on Tuesday.

The Real Madrid star will now take sole possession of the benchmark when he steps onto the pitch in Paris having been named in Fernando Santos' starting line-up.

It has been almost 13 years since Ronaldo made his senior international debut as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan in August 2003.

The 31-year-old has been Portugal's permanent captain since 2008 and is also his nation's record goalscorer with 58 strikes.

Portugal team to play Austria: Patricio, Vieirinha, Pepe, Carvalho, Guerreiro, Quaresma, Gomes, Carvalho, Moutinho, Nani, Ronaldo.